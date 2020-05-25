Telangana

CM to hold meet tomorrow on coronavirus

Also to discuss State Formation Day celebrations

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will hold a high-level review meeting on situation of coronavirus outbreak and Agriculture in the monsoon and State Formation Day celebrations on May 27.

There will be discussion on the measures taken for the containment of coronavirus and implementation of lockdown. Decision will be taken on the steps to be implemented in future. A decision will also be taken whether to continue or to make any changes in the existing method followed in Hyderabad on opening of the shops as the shops are opened on rotation basis.

In view of the monsoon season there will be discussion on issues of agriculture, availability of fertilizers in the villages, availability of seeds. There will be discussion on how to celebrate the State Formation Day on June 2, a release from Chief Minister’s office in Monday night said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 11:14:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/cm-to-hold-meet-tomorrow-on-coronavirus/article31674182.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY