CM to hoist tricolour at Golkonda fort

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will hoist the national flag at the Golkonda fort at 10.30 am on the Independence Day.

This will be followed by national salute and the Chief Minister will be welcomed by around 1,000 artists. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the flag hoisting venue on Friday. He said the government had decided to organise the celebrations in a befitting manner in view of the ongoing two-week celebrations of the diamond jubilee fete.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to take steps to ensure the success of singing of the national anthem en masse on August 16. He exhorted people from all walks of life to participate in the event and said arrangements had been made to ensure that traffic on the highways and other thoroughfares would be stopped till the event was completed.

