CM to counter attack on farm loan waiver at Mahabubnagar Farmers’ conference

The unrelenting attack on the government over the farm loan waiver by opposition parties will now be countered by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Farmers Conference to be organised at Mahabubnagar on November 30 as part of the victory celebrations of the government as a prelude to the first anniversary of the government.

Despite waiving off ₹18,000 crore of farm loans to 23 lakh farmers in a short period and that too within 10 months of assuming power, the government somewhere could not take the positive message to the people. The farmers’ meeting will be the occasion where Mr. Revanth Reddy will explain to the farmers the government’s achievement and how no government in the country had waived off loans on this scale.

As a part of this exercise, the Chief Minister held a review of the Agriculture department where he asked the officials to organise the Farmers Conference for three days where farmers can stay back and understand various policies initiated for them by the government.

The meeting will not be a public meeting but will be organised on the lines of a farmers conference with stalls from Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry departments. The stalls will be equipped to educate the farmers about advanced farming methods and new technologies adopted in the agriculture sector.

New crop varieties developed by the University, innovations in Oil Palm companies and innovative products launched by various companies and it’s benefits to the farmers will also be displayed in the stalls. Advanced equipment, electric tractors and drones will be kept ready for demonstration in the farmers meeting, the Chief Minister said and asked the officials to make arrangements accordingly from November 28.

At the meeting, officials also briefed the Chief Minister about the farm loan waiver with statistics on the number beneficiaries. Officials also submitted a report to the Chief Minister on the complaints received in the implementation of farm loan waiver scheme due to errors in Aadhaar numbers, names in bank accounts and family verification.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Advisor to Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy and Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy were among present.