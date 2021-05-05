CM tests negative for COVID-19

HYDERABAD

05 May 2021 00:15 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has completely recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19) impact.

The Chief Minister had been in isolation in his farm house at Erravelli ever since he tested positive for the virus. A team of doctors headed by his personal physician M.V. Rao conducted tests on the Chief Minister on Tuesday and declared that Mr. Rao had tested negative.

The team confirmed that the Chief Minister had tested negative for both Rapid Antigen Test and the RTPCR tests late on Tuesday evening. The blood reports of the Chief Minister were also declared normal, the doctors’ team said.

