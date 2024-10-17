CM terms Opposition attempts to politicise VLF radar project as ‘unfortunate’  

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has termed as “unfortunate” the attempts of the Opposition BRS to politicise the very low frequency radar project taken up by the Defence Ministry in Vikarabad.

The proposed project will not affect the environment as less than 10 per cent of the total 2,900 acres will have constructed area. Moreover, the area was strategical in terms of the country’s security and there was no adverse impact due to a similar project set up in Tamil Nadu. “It is unfortunate that a project which is of strategical importance for the country’s defence is being politicised,” he said.

The Chief Minister appeared irritated at a press conference when asked about the environmental impact of the VLF project at a time when the government was working for rejuvenation of Musi river which originates in the same district. He likened the BRS leaders to terrorist Ajmal Kasab for opposing the project of strategic defence importance and wondered why the BRS leaders including its president K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not protest when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was in the city to lay the foundation stone for the project.

“They should have come and staged protest in front of Rajnath Singh’s vehicle. Who stopped them?” he asked. The Chief Minister said the Indian Navy had already released funds for taking up afforestation, planting five saplings for each tree that would be felled for the VLF project. He accused the BRS government of indulging in irregularities in payment of ₹10,000 each to families affected by the floods that hit Hyderabad a couple of years ago.

“Compensation was given to families of BRS workers who were staying in the second and third floors while the actual sufferers residing in the ground floor were neglected. I am prepared to order an inquiry by the ACB if they oppose this,” he said.