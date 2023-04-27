CM tells Ministers to occupy new Secretariat chambers in auspicious time

April 27, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked Ministers, authorities and elected representatives to reach the new Secretariat building, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, by 12.45 pm on April 30 for the inauguration of the facility scheduled at 1 pm.

He was learnt to have told the Ministers at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) delegates’ meet convened as part of the party foundation day here on Thursday to occupy their allotted chambers in the new Secretariat between 1.58 pm and 2.04 pm. A brief meeting would be held in the Ground Floor and it would be followed by lunch.

The main gate of the new complex would be allowed to be used by the Chief Minister, Ministers, MPs and legislators, north-east gate for officials/employees and south-east gate for general visitors.

