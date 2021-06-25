Telangana CM tells DGP to probe ‘custodial death’

KCR meets Congress delegation led by CLP leader

Taking a serious note of the death of a Dalit woman while in police custody, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to inquire into the incident and take stringent action against those found guilty.

The police inquiry should bring out the facts and the personnel responsible for the incident should be removed from service if need be, the Chief Minister said. He termed the death of Mariamma, a Dalit woman from Chintakakani of Madhira constituency in Khammam district, as highly painful and said the government would not tolerate such incidents.

The Chief Minister asserted that the government would help the son and daughters of the deceased. Mariamma’s son Uday Kiran would be provided a government job and a house along with exgratia of ₹15 lakh. He directed the officials concerned to provide ex gratia of ₹10 lakh each to her two daughters. The DGP was instructed to visit Chintakakani to know first hand about the custodial death and console the family members of the victim.

Mr. Rao gave the instructions after interacting with a delegation of Congress MLAs who called on him at Pragati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum seeking justice to Mariamma’s family and action against those responsible for the incident. CLP leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka led the delegation which comprised senior leaders D. Sridhar Babu, K. Rajagopal Reddy, T. Jayaprakash Reddy and TPCC SC cell chairman Pritam.

The Chief Minister expressed his anger over the manner in which the police behaved in the incident. He wanted the local Minister P. Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageswara Rao and senior officials to accompany the CLP leader to the village on June 28 to meet the affected families. Mr. Rao underscored the need for police department to develop a positive approach towards Dalits and poor.

It was painful that such incident occurred in a State where there was qualitative improvement in the law and order situation. The government would not tolerate such incidents and it was firmly against allowing atrocities against n Dalits.

“There will be immediate action. Stringent steps will be initiated against those responsible for the custodial death. Officials should not delay the inquiry into the incident and that should be followed by action in accordance with law,” the Chief Minister said directing the DGP to take necessary steps with immediate effect.

Ministers Mohd. Mahmood Ali and Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar, Principal Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and others were present.