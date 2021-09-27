CM takes stock of rain situation

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday took stock of the situation in the State due to heavy rains, along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Mr Rao directed the CS to take all necessary precautions against any loss of life or property due to heavy rain across the State that is expected to continue for another two days due to the impact of Cyclone Gulab. The CM caleld for the Revenue, Police, and other departments to work in coordination.

Meanwhile, Mr Somesh Kumar again held a teleconference with District Collectors and asked them to remain vigilant in the wake of warnings of heavy rains from the Meteorological Department. DGP M. Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Roads and Buildings Sunil Sharma, Panchayati Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Disaster Management Secretary Rahul Bojja were also present at the conference.

Mr. Somesh Kumar also made it clear that tough measures should be taken to prevent loss of life and property. If necessary, services of NDRF teams in Hyderabad, Kottagudem and Warangal should be utilised. He said that a separate control room should be set up in each Collectorate office and information should be provided to the control room set up in the Secretariat. The situation should be reviewed by appointing Special Officers at problematic areas such as inland areas, ponds, ditches and bridges, he added.

CMr. Mahender Reddy said he has directed the Police commissioners and SPs to work in coordination with the Collectors. A teleconference had been held with police officers to this effect, he averred.