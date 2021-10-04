CM takes a dig at Centre for neglecting TS

Intervenes during a Question Hour reply in Assembly

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has criticized the Central government for neglecting the representations made by the Telangana government for augmenting infrastructure and giving boost to tourism development in the State.

The State has its heritage structures like forts, natural tourist spots like waterfalls and glorious history and culture. These resources had been neglected for 58 long years by the governments of the erstwhile undivided State, he said. The Chief Minister intervened in the debate on Ramappa temple which was recognized as UNESCO world heritage site when the issue came up during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Monday.

The State made several representations seeking permission for development of airstrips so that visitors from other States come here to understand the history of the State. “But, the Centre is neglecting Telangana. I fought with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah against the negligent attitude towards Telangana relating to nominations for Padma Sri,” he said.

The State had several historical locations and detailed exercise was underway to study inscriptions and understand the history of the State. The government could not concentrate on the sector owing to the priority accorded to irrigation, power and other crucial issues. “There is a lot of scope for development of tourism. Godavari river for instance has become live over 160 km following the focus on irrigation development and this can be developed,” he said.

Mr. Rao said the government would constitute a committee of MLAs under the chairmanship of Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud. Members could suggest important locations, those neglected during the united A.P., natural tourist spots and places where tourism potential had not been harnessed to the full extent so that development of these places could be taken up.