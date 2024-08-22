CM suggest changes in RRR alignment, asks officials to start land acquisition  

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to conduct daily reviews of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project’s progress with a special focus on land acquisition while suggesting changes to the proposed alignment of RRR’s southern part to meet future needs.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat here on Wednesday, Mr Reddy stressed the importance of transparency in land acquisition and proposed the creation of a WhatsApp group involving the Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Projects Adviser Srinivasa Raju, Chief Minister’s OSD Shanwaz Qasim, District Collectors, and R&B officials for real-time updates on the project’s progress.

The Chief Minister also directed the commencement of land acquisition for the southern segment of the RRR covering Sangareddy-Amangal-Shadnagar-Choutuppal stretch of 189.20 km. Noting that land acquisition in the northern part is nearly complete, he stressed the importance of starting acquisition in the southern part promptly. Mr. Reddy advised coordinating with the central government to address any technical or other issues affecting the road development and to proceed with construction accordingly. Officials have been instructed to conduct a field visit and submit a comprehensive report on the proposed changes.

Additionally, the Chief Minister stressed the construction of radial roads in the proposed Future City, stressing that these roads should connect seamlessly with main roads to facilitate smooth travel. The radial roads must link the ORR and RRR and accommodate future industrial and organisational developments, he said.

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Nalgonda MP K. Raghuveer Reddy, Adviser to the Government Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special CS Vikas Raj, Principal Secretary V. Seshadri, CM’s OSD Shahnawaz Qasim and R&B Special Secretary Dasari Harichandana attended the meeting.