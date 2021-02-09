CM succumbed to BJP’s pressure on Farm Laws: Bhatti

Hyderabad

09 February 2021 22:10 IST

New laws only to help corporates, says CLP Leader

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of taking a U-Turn on the Central farm laws but the farmers would not succumb to the pressures of the Central government like KCR did.

Interacting with the farmers in Bhimsari in Adilabad district, as part of the CLP’s ‘Raitulatho Mukhamukhi’ (direct interaction with farmers) he lashed out at the State government for its negligence and incapacity to come to the rescue of farmers.

Manthani MLA and former minister D. Sridhar Babu and TPCC Kisan cell chairman Anvesh Reddy were among the Congress leaders and workers accompanying him.

Stating that KCR changed his stand after his trip to New Delhi, the CLP leader said people in Telangana were not slaves and the farmers would fight tooth and nail till the farm laws, which were enacted to help the big corporates, were withdrawn unconditionally.

Mr. Bhatti explained at length to the farmers about the adverse effects of the farm laws, which he said would only help the big corporates while robbing the farmers of their dignity.

Listing out the exploitation of farmers under the KCR rule, the CLP leader said despite farmers paying their share under the Fasal Bhima Yojana the State government did not put in its share resulting in stoppage of ₹ 960 crore funds. This is directly harming the farmers.

Explaining their woes to Mr. Bhatti, several farmers said the the government had refused to buy their produce after forcing them to take up cultivation of crops suggested by the government. Farmer Krishnaiah said that there is an urgent need to fight against the farm laws while Ashok and Vithal said there was no implementation of Rythu Bima.

CM post remark

Mr. Bhatti also took strong objection to the reported remarks of the Chief Minister during the TRS executive committee meeting. “KCR who compared the Chief Ministership provided by the Constitution written by Dr Ambedkar as his left foot slipper should leave that slipper by resigning,” he said.

“How should KCR be taught a lesson for comparing CM post with a chappal? KCR cannot lift the procurement centres as the State is not his fiefdom to do things according to his whims and fancies,” Sri Bhatti said.