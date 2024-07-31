CM slams BRS for ‘neglecting weavers‘ for 10 years

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has criticised the main Opposition, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), for its concern over weavers’ plight after “neglecting weavers’ interests” during its 10-year-rule.

He questioned as to why the BRS government placed orders for Bathukamma sarees with Sircilla weavers when the scheme was launched. “Benamis of top leaders bought the sarees in bulk from Surat rather than allowing Sircilla weavers to get the opportunity,” he said intervening in the discussion on the Appropriation Bill in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said the previous government had not paid dues to the tune of ₹275 crore to weavers leaving them in a lurch. The Congress government had paid ₹100 crore since it had taken over the reins and the balance would be cleared soon. Mr. Revanth Reddy faulted the BRS government for not giving land for extension of MMTS services till airport despite the request from the Central Government in this regard.

“The Centre sought 2.5 km land for extension of MMTS from Umdanagar to airport but the then government refused. What is the financial angle and conspiracy involved in this?” he asked.

He took strong exceptions to the functioning of the BRS government claiming that the previous government had no plans for effective governance. There were no policies for energy, tourism, agriculture and development in the past decade and the Congress government was committed to put in place comprehensive policies in these sectors in the coming days.