‘CM should take responsibility for paper leak, order CBI probe’

March 20, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana BSP president R.S. Praveen Kumar

Telangana BSP president R.S. Praveen Kumar | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should take the responsibility for the TSPSC paper leak and immediately order a CBI inquiry, said Telangana BSP president R.S.Praveen Kumar.

Participating in a conference for the unemployed here on Monday, Mr Praveen Kumar said they will approach the Supreme Court in this regard and file a case.

“TSPSC chairman should be removed and the board members should also step down, or the chairman should voluntarily resign. There are many outsourced employees in TSPSC. The papers for future exams were also found on the accused’s mobile phone,” he said, adding that the CBI should investigate the case. The accused are in custody, but their life is in danger as they have very valuable information, he added.

