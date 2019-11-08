‘CM should quit after HC stay on privatising’

CPI national secretary K. Narayana has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should tender his resignation from the post in the light of the stay granted by the High Court on the government’s decision on privatisation of the bus routes on which the State-owned road transport corporation is operating its buses.

He reminded the Chief Minister of the resignation tendered by the then Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, within half-an-hour of the High Court staying his government’s decision on permitting operation of private buses in Vijayawada. The State government was made to stand as an accused going by the proceedings in the High Court and the Chief Minister should take responsibility for this.

The government’s moves to privatise TSRTC would impact the lives of scores of workers employed by the corporation as well as the lakhs of passengers who were dependent on the corporation for their transport needs. “People are bound to revolt against the decisions of the government which impacts their life,” he said addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Mr. Narayana advised the Chief Minister not to behave like a ‘dictator’ and asked him to take the initiative in inviting the agitating workers for talks. He wanted the bureaucrats not to heed to the dictates of the Chief Minister claiming that the posts of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers were temporary. “Senior bureaucrats were made to stand as accused and apologise to the court. This is an insult to the Chief Minister and the government,” he said.

The senior CPI leader took objections to the silence being maintained by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen when the corporation set up by the erstwhile Nizam was on the verge of closure. He criticised senior BJP leader Ch. Vidyasagar Rao for his claims on Hyderabad being considered as the second capital of the country and said these comments were aimed at diverting the attention of the people. “Mr. Vidyasagar Rao should instead convince his party leadership which is in power at the Centre on the issue,” he said.