CM should own up responsibility for TSPSC paper leak: Eatala

March 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister and Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Tuesday asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to own up responsibility for the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question papers leak, take up fool-proof methods and hold re-exams without much delay.

“A probe by a sitting High Court judge alone with bring out the truth as the 30 lakh aspirants do not have faith in the government appointed SIT – Special Investigation Team. There are several doubts about the paper leak with allegations of bigwigs being involved and it has sent negative signals to the youth and people at large as every paper since Dec. 2018 seems to have been leaked,” he told a press conference in Parkala.

Mr. Rajender also saw a conspiracy behind holding TSPSC exams just before the election as it could be an effort to divert the attention of the unemployed youth and students from the politics as they were an aggrieved section with the BRS government.

KCR should also immediately come to the rescue of the farmers and stop politics for a while in view of the devastating crop losses across the districts. An early assessment of the loss with help of revenue and agriculture departments to provide necessary financial assistance to the farmers is the need of the hour, he affirmed.

The former minister regretted that the TS farmers had been denied the benefit of the PM’s farm insurance scheme. “The chilli growing farmers have been waiting for the last one and half years for assistance. The Chief Minister has been shedding crocodile tears and has no regard towards the farmers,” he charged. With regard to the ED’s questioning of MLC Kavitha, he said the courts would finally decide whether a person was guilty or not.