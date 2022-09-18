CM should implement 10% quota for STs: Bandi

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with supporters participates in the fourth phase of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, at Malkajgiri in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should implement the newly announced 10% quota for the STs without any further delay and also reveal who had stopped the TRS government from taking it up all these years, demanded Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday.

He accused the State government of having failed to give ‘pattas’ to the forest land being cultivated by the tribals and instead blaming the Centre by issuing “fake” Government Orders. “Did he (CM) not say he is going sit in a chair nearby and solve the tribal land issues? KCR had earlier promised to issue a GO giving the 10% quota within a week and nothing came out of it,” he charged.

“If another fake GO is going to be issued only in light of the upcoming by-election about the STs quota, our the party will not keep quiet,” he warned, addressing a roadside public meeting at Malkajgiri crossroads as part of the ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ – fourth phase and the sixth day.

The Karimnagar MP claimed that it was the BJP alone which has been fighting for the land rights of the tribals despite police repression and arrests for the protests. The Congress, TRS, Majlis and the Communists are bound to each other but cannot stall the party’s push towards power in the next elections, he said.

The TRS party has been “dancing to the tune” of Majlis party and its leaders, he charged and observed that there was “no meaning” in celebrating ‘National Integration Day’ on September 17 when the Indian Army had ‘liberated’ Hyderabad from the clutches of the Nizam.

He also questioned KCR for not taking the name of Nizam or the Razakars even once during his speeches and said it only belittled the sacrifices of the martyrs. But, the BJP leader took credit for making the Majlis leaders take out rallies carrying the national flag.

Referring to complaints about civic issues, he said “wherever I have gone, I have only noticed that civic amenities are bad. I wonder what were the governments doing over the years despite the people supporting them in every election. Whatever you are getting – rations, pensions, free housing and others is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he averred.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also highlighted the neglect of the MMTS Phase Two by the government as it has been not paying the pending ₹430 crore dues despite works reaching the final stage. He also noted that the area lacked a proper public hospital forcing the poor and middle-class to reach out to private hospitals. Former MLC N. Ramchander Rao and other leaders were present.