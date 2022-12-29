‘CM should explain how the evidences in poaching case reached him’

December 29, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice- president G. Niranjan has demanded that Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao explain how the evidence in the poaching of MLAs case reached him.

“Even High Court has observed that it is mysterious how the evidence reached the Chief Minister. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the State government had failed to reveal to the court how the evidence got into the hands of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. The government has appointed SIT to come out clean from the mistakes it had committed in the case. Police are playing crucial role in seeing that the evidences should not reach other investigating agencies,” said Mr. Niranjan in a release here on Thursday.

Demanding that Mr. Chandrashekar Rao resign his role in the MLAs poaching case, the TPCC leader suggested that the officials act according to rules and regulations.