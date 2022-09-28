CM should expel Manchireddy Kishan Reddy for his illegal land dealings: Congress

The Hindu Bureau hyderabad
September 28, 2022 21:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao immediately suspend Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy in view of his ‘illegal’ activities coming out with the Enforcement Directorate questioning him.

“If you don’t take action against the MLA it will be construed that you are part of the corruption kingdom,” he cautioned the Chief Minister at a press conference here.

Mr. Ranga Reddy alleged that all the assigned lands given by Indira Gandhi were snatched by the MLA in association with gangster Nayeem. He said the MLA being questioned in money laundering should explain the source of the money and the government should come clean on it.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He challenged the TRS MLA to get an inquiry done into his assets before he became an MLA and this will expose the illegal activities and how government lands were grabbed by him and registered to his benamis. He also alleged that the MLA owns 200 acres of assigned land procured by the government in the name of pharma city. The MLA also sold 54 acres in the survey numbers 377 to 400 earning more than ₹500 crore. That money is allegedly invested in the gold mines for which the ED investigation is on, he claimed and also demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into all his land dealings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app