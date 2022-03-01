‘CM should apologise for ignoring Governor’

The Telangana BJP on Tuesday demanded an apology from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for dispensing with the customary Governor's speech before the Legislative Assembly budget session this year. "It is an insult not only to the first citizen, who is a lady, but also women across Telangana . It showcases the prejudiced mindset of the Chief Minister who did not bother to have a single woman in his ministry in the first term." said party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The Karimnagar MP said a Governor only reads a prepared speech "so maybe this government has nothing much to speak about in terms of achievements." The Governor has always been above politics and never has there been an instance where she had crossed swords with the government, therefore the Chief Minister owes an explanation, he said.

Talking to the media, the BJP leader said if the CM does not stick to constitutional traditions his party would not sit quietly but would oppose it as “Telangana was not Bengal”. Earlier, he visited the Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeshwari Swamy temple on the occasion of ‘Maha Shivaratri’ along with his family after which he extended his greetings to the people on the occasion and also blasted the administrators for not providing sufficient facilities for the devotees.

"I doubt if any review of the facilities required for the devotees was held. There is no drinking water facility and parking arrangements are bad. Officials concerned are unavailable to look into any grievances. Wonder what happened to the ₹100 crore promised for the temple development each year by the government," he questioned.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also charged the government with “diverting” the available funds and accused that the offer from Centre to take up development was ignored despite many official letters. “I once again urge the TS Government to avoid “politicising” the issue and send proposals to the Centre under the ‘Prasadam’ scheme,” he said.