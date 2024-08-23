GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM seeks Union Govt’s approval for DPR of T-Fibre  

Revanth Reddy calls on Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi

Published - August 23, 2024 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has requested the Union Telecommunications Ministry to approve the detailed project report envisaging conversion of T-Fibre project to Bharat Net Phase-3.

The CM made this request when he called on Union Telecommunications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on Friday. Mr. Revanth Reddy was accompanied by his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during the meeting.

He explained to the Union Minister that the T-Fibre project was aimed at providing internet connectivity to all gram panchayats, mandals and districts across Telangana.

The facility was aimed at providing government to government and government to citizen services across 65,000 government offices and ensuring that internet, cable TV and e-education services were provided to all the 63 lakh households in rural and 30 lakh households in urban areas with payment of ₹300 a month.

The Central Government was requested to expeditiously provide basic infrastructure of National Optic Fibre Network for operationalising services through T-Fibre. He urged the Minister to provide ₹1,779 crore long term interest-free loan along with the incentives promised under Bharat Net.

