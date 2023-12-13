ADVERTISEMENT

CM seeks comprehensive report on the functioning of Dharani portal

December 13, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

 Decision follows series of complaints from land owners and criticism of political parties  

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review meeting at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, Hyderabad on December 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

As expected, the Congress government has sought a comprehensive report on the functioning of Dharani portal, billed as a one-stop portal for land related transactions across Telangana.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy gave the instructions to Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari during a review meeting on Dharani portal on Wednesday. The Chief Minister is learnt to have evinced keen interest in understanding the functioning of the portal, which attracted criticism from political parties and land owners alike for the lapses in its design. The then Opposition parties went on to criticise that the lands were being alienated in favour of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders in the name of Dharani.

The Chief Minister had accordingly decided to appoint a high-level committee to evolve guidelines for permanent resolution of long pending land disputes across the State. The committee had been told to suggest measures to permanently resolve the complaints that were being raised by the landowners since the inception of Dharani.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel should be constituted on the lines of the high level committee headed by Koneru Ranga Rao in the united Andhra Pradesh which made several path breaking recommendations relating to land distribution among the deserving sections. Mr. Revanth Reddy favoured that representatives of farmers and experts in land related affairs, including the legislations enacted from time to time, be members of the committee in addition to Ministers and officials of the Revenue department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US