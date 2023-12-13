GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM seeks comprehensive report on the functioning of Dharani portal

 Decision follows series of complaints from land owners and criticism of political parties  

December 13, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review meeting at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, Hyderabad on December 13, 2023.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review meeting at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, Hyderabad on December 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

As expected, the Congress government has sought a comprehensive report on the functioning of Dharani portal, billed as a one-stop portal for land related transactions across Telangana.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy gave the instructions to Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari during a review meeting on Dharani portal on Wednesday. The Chief Minister is learnt to have evinced keen interest in understanding the functioning of the portal, which attracted criticism from political parties and land owners alike for the lapses in its design. The then Opposition parties went on to criticise that the lands were being alienated in favour of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders in the name of Dharani.

The Chief Minister had accordingly decided to appoint a high-level committee to evolve guidelines for permanent resolution of long pending land disputes across the State. The committee had been told to suggest measures to permanently resolve the complaints that were being raised by the landowners since the inception of Dharani.

The panel should be constituted on the lines of the high level committee headed by Koneru Ranga Rao in the united Andhra Pradesh which made several path breaking recommendations relating to land distribution among the deserving sections. Mr. Revanth Reddy favoured that representatives of farmers and experts in land related affairs, including the legislations enacted from time to time, be members of the committee in addition to Ministers and officials of the Revenue department.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.