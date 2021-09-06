CM seeks Centre’s intervention in six-laning of Hyd-Vij section

HYDERABAD

06 September 2021 18:53 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has sought Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry’s intervention in taking up six-laning of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of NH 65, an important corridor which is a vital link between the capitals of two Telugu States.

In a memorandum submitted to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Chief Minister said the Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of NH65 was four-laned in 2012 under BOT. According to the agreement with the concessionaire GMR Hyd-Vij Expressways Ltd., six-laning of the corridor was to be completed by April 2024.

The Chief Minister said it was however learnt that the concessionaire had raised a dispute and is not showing any inclination to take up the six-laning. He said the present traffic on the highway was more than 40,000 passenger car units.

