Telangana

CM seeks Centre’s intervention in six-laning of Hyd-Vij section

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has sought Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry’s intervention in taking up six-laning of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of NH 65, an important corridor which is a vital link between the capitals of two Telugu States.

In a memorandum submitted to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Chief Minister said the Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of NH65 was four-laned in 2012 under BOT. According to the agreement with the concessionaire GMR Hyd-Vij Expressways Ltd., six-laning of the corridor was to be completed by April 2024.

The Chief Minister said it was however learnt that the concessionaire had raised a dispute and is not showing any inclination to take up the six-laning. He said the present traffic on the highway was more than 40,000 passenger car units.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2021 7:55:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/cm-seeks-centres-intervention-in-six-laning-of-hyd-vij-section-of-nh-65/article36320603.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY