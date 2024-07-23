CM seeks Centre’s cooperation for Musi riverfront development project  

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has requested the Centre to extend cooperation for the effective implementation of the prestigious Musi Riverfront Development project launched by the Telangana government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister, along with his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, called on Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil on Monday as part of his visit to New Delhi. He explained that the State government launched the project to clean the Musi river as sewerage from the twin cities was being discharged into the river.

The Centre should grant ₹4,000 crore for the riverfront development project for taking up treatment of water. The Union Minister was requested to sanction another ₹6,000 crore for diversion of Godavari water to the twin reservoirs of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar to overcome drinking water problems of the State capital.

The Chief Minister complained to Mr. Patil that Telangana did not get its share of Jal Jivan Mission till date in spite of launching the project in 2019. There were more than 7.85 lakh households in Telangana without tap connection. It would take an estimated ₹16,100 crore for providing safe drinking water to these houses as well as those being taken up under PMAY (rural and urban) scheme, he said requesting the Central government to release funds under Jal Jeevan Mission from this financial year.

Advance payments

The CM who called on Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardip Singh Puri earlier briefed him about the supply of LPG cylinder at subsidised price of ₹500 in the State. He wanted the Union government to enable payment of the subsidy amount in advance to oil marketing companies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.