Telangana CM seeks 222.7-acre defence land for Gandhi Sarovar project at Bapu Ghat

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has requested the Central Government to allot 222.7 acres of defence land at the merger of Esa and Musi rivers for development of Bapu Ghat. He made the request to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his meeting with the latter in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

He explained about the State Government’s plans to develop Bapu Ghat as an international centre for disseminating the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. Accordingly, a knowledge hub, meditation village, centre for publicising handlooms, landscape ghats and statue of peace, apart from a museum, have been planned as part of the Gandhi Sarovar project.

Mr. Revanth Reddy requested the Defence Minister to allot the land at the earliest.

The CM also called on Civil Aviation Minister K. Ramamohan Naidu and explained to him about his government’s focus on industrial development as well as improving transportation facilities.

He said the State Government had obtained no objection certificate from the GMR Group relaxing the condition against setting up an airport within 150 km radius of Shamshabad international airport for setting up an airport at Mamnoor in Warangal district. The government had allotted ₹205 crore to the Airports Authority of India for acquisition of 253 acres required for the proposed airport, he said, asking the Union Minister to accord necessary permits and clearances for operating aircraft from the proposed airport.

He informed Mr. Ramamohan Naidu that the Government had identified 950 acres in Paloncha of Khammam district as the land identified in the past for setting up an airport in Khammam was found not suitable. Details pertaining to the identified land at Paloncha had been submitted to the AAI, the Chief Minister said requesting the Union Ministry to expeditiously give necessary permissions and clearances.

Mr. Revanth Reddy told Mr. Ramamohan Naidu that land selected for a new airport in Peddapalli was not found suitable in the pre-feasibility study conducted by the AAI. The government had identified an alternative site spread over 591.24 acres in Antargam. He explained that 369.5 acre land was available with the Indian Airforce in Adilabad and setting up full-fledged airport would require another 249.82 acre. The State Government was prepared to take up the process for acquiring the required land and the Centre should accord necessary clearances speedily so that an airport could be set up in the tribal dominated district.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and others accompanied him.

