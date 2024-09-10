GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revanth Reddy seeks 16th Finance Commission to restructure Telangana’s debt and increase central funds devolution to 50%

The 16th Finance Commission reached Hyderabad on Monday (September 9, 2024) and received representations from representatives of local bodies and municipal corporations.

Updated - September 10, 2024 03:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka with the 16th Finance Commission members in Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 10, 2024).

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka with the 16th Finance Commission members in Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 10, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has sought the 16th Finance Commission to give options to either restructure the debt of Telangana or offer additional assistance. He has demanded to increase the devolution of central funds to States from 41 per cent to 50 per cent. Mr. Reddy said that if the latter demand is met, he will take the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy.

The 16th Finance Commission reached Hyderabad on Monday (September 9, 2024). It received representations from representatives of local bodies and municipal corporations. On Tuesday (September 10, 2024), the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met with the commission.

Mr. Reddy said that the State has a heavy burden of debt, which now stands at over ₹6.85 lakh crore, as of end of last financial year. This includes both budgeted and off-budget borrowings. The Chief Minister said that a significant part of the State’s revenues go into repaying debt. “If we don’t manage our loans and interest payment, it will  slow down our progress. We seek your support to help us address this problem,” the Chief Minister said. Stating that he will make Telangana a 1 trillion economy, he sought aid for the State. 

Published - September 10, 2024 03:03 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.