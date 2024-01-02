ADVERTISEMENT

CM says ‘Numaish is Hyderabad Ki Nishan’

January 02, 2024 03:14 am | Updated 03:14 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 01/01/2024: All India Industrial Exhibition Vice President, Satyender Vanam, Secretary, B. Hanumanth Rao along with Office Bearers felicitating to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy after the inauguration during the 83rd All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally in Hyderabad on Monday, January 01, 2024, Also seen are Ministers for IT, Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Photo: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy termed the annual Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as ‘Numaish’ as Hyderabad’s Identity after Charminar and Tank Bund.

Mr. Reddy, who inaugurated the 83rd ‘Numaish’ at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Monday, said ‘Numaish was Hyderabad ka Nishan’ and congratulated the Industrial Exhibition Society for maintaining the prestige of the exhibition every year.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister assured that the State government will extend full cooperation to elevate Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College, owned by the society, as a full-fledged engineering college. He said that the government would support the exhibition society which was running numerous educational institutions with social responsibility.

The Chief Minister assured that the government will take all steps to enhance Hyderabad’s brand image by upgrading Numaish and attracting more business and more visitors. He also said the problems of the exhibition society would be resolved.

Information Technology Minister D Sridhar Babu, who is also the Chairman of the Exhibition Society, and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar apart from the members of Exhibition Society participated in the programme.

