CM says govt focussed on improving socio-economic status of Dalits

December 06, 2022

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asserted that the State government is focussing on improving the socio-economic status of Dalits.

Introduction of Dalit Bandhu, the unique scheme for promoting entrepreneurship and financial empowerment of Dalits, is a major step in this direction. The Chief Minister outlined the programmes initiated by the government on the eve of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s death anniversary on Tuesday.

He said the Telangana government is committed to follow the ideals cherished by Dr. Ambedkar and had therefore started several programmes for their empowerment. Article 3 of the Constitution drafted by Dr. Ambedkar paved the way for the formation of Telangana and the government is working for providing equitable justice to all people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion in line with the principles of Dr. Ambedkar.

“Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is the inspiration behind the launch of Dalit Bandhu,” the Chief Minister said. The government decided to name the new Secretariat complex after Dr. Ambedkar and started work on setting up 125-ft statue in his memory.

