CM satisfied at Yadadri progress

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was happy, a big difference since his last visit here in August, at the way work has progressed on the main temple, officials of the Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) said on Tuesday.

“Not only did the Chief Minister have suggestions for the main temple, but also a detailed review and instructions related to pilgrim amenities, road formations and finishing works,” YTDA vice chairman G. Kishan Rao said, addressing media persons here on Tuesday after the Chief Minister left for Hyderabad concluding a six-hour tour and review of the temple works with various departments.

The Chief Minister was received by Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy, District Collector Anita Ramachandran and other legislators. Priests of the temple offered him a purnakumbh welcome into the Balalayam, where he took part in special prayers, sought blessings and proceeded to the main temple for inspection.

According to temple architect Anand Sai, Mr. Rao expressed happiness at the completed work. “He kept looking at the ceiling flowers, pillars and panels and appreciated the carvings. He suggested to explore more designs and soften the rock colour. The main temple is in its finishing and detailing phase now,” Mr. Anand Sai said.

Mr. Kishan Rao, explained that there was no discussion on “defects and flaws.” Chief Minister who is also Chairman of the YTDA would decide the muhurtam for Maha Sudarshana Yagam and the date for opening the temple to devotees in consultation with China Jeeyar Swamy, Temple executive officer N. Geeta said.

The Chief Minister proposed to visit Yadadri every fortnight to inspect the final works and Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy and Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashant Reddy have been entrusted with the supervision of the work, they said.