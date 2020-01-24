CM sanctioned ₹75 cr for Medaram arrangements, say ministers

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has sanctioned ₹ 75 crore for the arrangements for historic Sammakka Sarakka Jatara to be held at Medaram to ensure hassle free pilgrimage for devotees, said ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Srinivas Goud.

The ministers wanted the officials of district administration to see that sanitation is good and roads are free for the devotees to reach the venue. The temporary toilets constructed for the jatara were being utilized by the lakhs of people who were already thronging the jatara site to avoid last minute rush and their upkeep was poor. “The toilets should be clean with daily maintenance. Till last day, they should be kept in proper shape,” the ministers told the officials.

Mr. Dayakar Rao and Mr. Srinivas Goud earlier inaugurated the Tourism Cottages at Tadvai mandal headquarters near Medaram Jatara. The facility has got 12 cottages with 30 rooms, restaurant, tribal products and artefacts display, gazebos, parking and pathways, landscaping and solar lighting. The facility was thrown open for the devotees coming for Medaram Jatara.

Tourist destination

“Since this place in amid thick forest, it will be developed into a tourist attraction. We appeal to people to make it a plastic free jatara and properly utilize the facilities with a sense of belongingness,” the ministers said addressing the newsmen.

Later, they visited the Medaram village and went round the place inspecting ongoing arrangements — drinking water taps, toilets, lighting, roads, accommodation among others. They held a review meeting with District Collector V. Venkateswarlu and heads of all government departments and NGO representatives involved in the jatara arrangements.

Growing popularity

The officials were told to be prepared to handle the rush and also be prepared with alternate plans in case of any exigency. As the jatara got enormous publicity, more and more people were arriving to witness and take part in the rituals. “Already over one lakh people are coming on Saturday and Sundays. As the days near, the rush will be more and any amount of arrangement will be short,” Mr. Dayakar Rao told the officials.

The Sammakka Sarakka Jatara at Medaram village is scheduled to be held between February 5 and 8.