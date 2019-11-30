CM reviews with RTC officials

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao held a review meeting with Transport Minister and officials at the Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Telangana State RTC workers.

Mr. Rao decided to hold a meeting with five workers from each depot in the State at Pragathi Bhavan. He sought to understand the issues of workers who participated in the strike for about two months through a face to face interaction with them.

He will discuss with them the state of affairs in the RTC, the financial troubles being faced by the corporation and measures to be taken to strengthen it as an efficiently run public transport system and the action plan to be implemented for its development.

In this background, the Chief Minister called for a review meeting with the officials on Saturday and discussed what the workers were expecting from the management and the short and long term measures to be taken by the government.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, RTC incharge Managing Director Sunil Sharma, executive directors , CMO officials attended the meeting.