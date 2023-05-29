CM reviews State Formation Day arrangements

May 29, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST

HYDERABAD:

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao ordered the officials again to organise 21-day decennial Telangana State Formation Day celebrations on a grand scale from June 2.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting at Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Monday and discussed progress in the management and arrangements made for the formation day celebrations.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari briefed Mr. Rao on the steps being taken by the respective departments to hold the programmes on a daily basis from June 2.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that the Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat is built to make the country proud and the employees and Secretariat staff are performing their duties in a pleasant environment. He enquired with Ms. Shanthi Kumari about the completion of infrastructure and availability of services in the new Secretariat which was inaugurated a month ago.

As the new Secretariat came into full operation, Mr. Rao discussed bringing the offices of all the government Heads of Departments (HODs) at one place. He decided to build their offices in an integrated place near the Secretariat in view of the fact that HOD officials are working closely with the Secretariat.

Twin towers

The CM asked the officials about the number of full-time staff working under the HODs of the government departments of all sectors and other aspects. The CM asked the officials to find a spacious government place available near the new Secretariat. The CM said that after finalising the location, construction of twin towers will be undertaken so that all the HODs are in one place.

Sub-committee

The CM reiterated that the State government is committed to supporting the communities engaged in the traditional occupations. The CM made it clear that the government will financially support Rajaka, Nai Brahmin, Pusala, Budagajangala and other castes of BC MBC in the State who depend on their traditional occupations .

Sub Committee Chairman and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar explained to Mr. Rao that the State government has already announced financial assistance of ₹1 lakh will be provided to them in a phased manner. Mr. Rao directed the Minister to finalise the procedures at the earliest and launch the scheme on Welfare Day.

After the review meeting, Mr. Rao reached the Martyrs’ Memorial and inspected the construction work going on there. He ordered the R&B officials to make arrangements for the grand celebration of the 10th State formation day celebrations commemorating the sacrifices of the martyrs.

The CM gave several instructions to the engineers of the Roads and Buildings Department. He suggested installation of ‘Telangana Talli Statue’ in front of the Martyrs’ Memorial.

Mr. Rao directed R&B Engineer Shasidhar to beautify the statue with magnificent fountains on both sides. He told the officials that the arrangements should be made for the convenience of the people who come to the Martyrs’ Memorial during formation day celebrations without causing any trouble to the traffic.

From there, Mr. Rao inspected the bridge works at BRK Bhavan. The bridge is being built to ensure that traffic is not disrupted at the new Secretariat.

Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Srinivas Goud, MLCs Madhusudhana Chari, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Sheri Subhash Reddy, Desapathi Srinivas, MLAs Jeevan Reddy, Chief Advisor to Government Rajeev Sharma, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister - Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Secretaries to CM Rajasekhar Reddy, Bhupal Reddy, Smita Sabharwal, CM OSD Sridhar Deshpande, Special Chief Secretary Finance Department Ramakrishna Rao, Singareni CMD Sridhar, Principal Secretary Roads and Buildings Department Srinivas Raju, EE Shasidhar and others are present.

