ADVERTISEMENT

CM Revanth writes a personal letter to KCR to participate in Telangana formation day celebrations

Published - May 30, 2024 09:55 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

K. Chandrasekhar Rao, former Chief Minister of Telangana. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has written a letter to former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to participate in the Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2 and asked the officials to personally hand over the letter to him.

The responsibility of handing over the letter personally was entrusted to Advisor to Government (Protocol) Harkara Venugopal and Director of Protocol Arvinder Singh. Mr. Venugopal said that he spoke to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s personal staff and learnt that he was in his farmhouse in Erravalli. Mr. Venugopal and Mr. Singh are planning to go there personally as per the Chief Minister’s instructions and hand over the invitation letter.

Sonia Gandhi responds positively to Revanth’s invitation for Telangana formation celebrations

Mr. Venugopal said they were expecting the former CM to give time on Friday and he would be handed over the personal letter written by the Chief Minister and also an invitation on behalf of the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US