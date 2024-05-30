CM Revanth writes a personal letter to KCR to participate in Telangana formation day celebrations

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has written a letter to former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to participate in the Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2 and asked the officials to personally hand over the letter to him.

The responsibility of handing over the letter personally was entrusted to Advisor to Government (Protocol) Harkara Venugopal and Director of Protocol Arvinder Singh. Mr. Venugopal said that he spoke to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s personal staff and learnt that he was in his farmhouse in Erravalli. Mr. Venugopal and Mr. Singh are planning to go there personally as per the Chief Minister’s instructions and hand over the invitation letter.

Mr. Venugopal said they were expecting the former CM to give time on Friday and he would be handed over the personal letter written by the Chief Minister and also an invitation on behalf of the government.

