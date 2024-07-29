ADVERTISEMENT

CM Revanth unveils Jaipal Reddy’s statue, announces ₹309 crore funds for Kalwakurthy development 

Published - July 29, 2024 05:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

“Jaipal Reddy was a great statesman who brought prestige to every position he held. He never compromised on his principles,” the CM said.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with Congress leaders, unveiling a bronze statue of former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy at Kotra Circle, on the Srisailam Highway, to mark the latter’s death anniversary on Sunday. On the occasion, the CM announced funds worth Rs. 309 crore for the development of Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency, which Jaipal Reddy represented four times. By arrangement SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

 

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced ₹309 crore for the development of Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency.

The announcement was made during a public meeting held to mark the death anniversary of former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy at Kalwakurthy on Sunday. He highlighted Jaipal Reddy’s contribution to Indian politics and his deep connection with Kalwakurthy, which he represented four times. “Jaipal Reddy was a great statesman who brought prestige to every position he held. He never compromised on his principles,” the CM said.

He asserted that the Congress may have come to power in the newly-formed Telangana State if Jaipal Reddy had been made the Chief Minister during Telangana agitation. The Chief Minister reminisced about Jaipal Reddy’s pivotal role in advocating for the creation of Telangana. “It was on Jaipal Reddy’s advice that the doors of the Lok Sabha were closed and live telecast was stopped during the passing of the A.P. Reorganisation Act,” he recalled. 

The development plans announced by Mr.Revanth Reddy include a 50-bed mother and child hospital at a cost of ₹22 crore, a skill development centre at Amangal costing ₹10 crore, a four-lane (R&B) road costing ₹163 crore, an R&B guest house worth ₹5 crore, Panchayat Raj roads at ₹78 crore, five high-level bridges costing ₹15 crore, and basic infrastructure for government schools in Madgul Mandal. Additionally, ₹7.75 crore has been allocated for underground drainage in Madgul. 

Following the announcements, the Chief Minister unveiled a life-size statue of Jaipal Reddy at Kotra Circle, located on the Srisailam Highway. 

Ministers Damodar Raj Narasimha, Jupally Krishna Rao, MLA Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, and party leaders Challa Vasmichand Reddy, among others, attended the event. 

