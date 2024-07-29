GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Revanth unveils Jaipal Reddy’s statue, announces ₹309 crore funds for Kalwakurthy development 

“Jaipal Reddy was a great statesman who brought prestige to every position he held. He never compromised on his principles,” the CM said.

Published - July 29, 2024 05:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with Congress leaders, unveiling a bronze statue of former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy at Kotra Circle, on the Srisailam Highway, to mark the latter’s death anniversary on Sunday. On the occasion, the CM announced funds worth Rs. 309 crore for the development of Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency, which Jaipal Reddy represented four times. By arrangement SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with Congress leaders, unveiling a bronze statue of former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy at Kotra Circle, on the Srisailam Highway, to mark the latter’s death anniversary on Sunday. On the occasion, the CM announced funds worth Rs. 309 crore for the development of Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency, which Jaipal Reddy represented four times. By arrangement SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

 

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced ₹309 crore for the development of Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency.

The announcement was made during a public meeting held to mark the death anniversary of former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy at Kalwakurthy on Sunday. He highlighted Jaipal Reddy’s contribution to Indian politics and his deep connection with Kalwakurthy, which he represented four times. “Jaipal Reddy was a great statesman who brought prestige to every position he held. He never compromised on his principles,” the CM said.

He asserted that the Congress may have come to power in the newly-formed Telangana State if Jaipal Reddy had been made the Chief Minister during Telangana agitation. The Chief Minister reminisced about Jaipal Reddy’s pivotal role in advocating for the creation of Telangana. “It was on Jaipal Reddy’s advice that the doors of the Lok Sabha were closed and live telecast was stopped during the passing of the A.P. Reorganisation Act,” he recalled. 

The development plans announced by Mr.Revanth Reddy include a 50-bed mother and child hospital at a cost of ₹22 crore, a skill development centre at Amangal costing ₹10 crore, a four-lane (R&B) road costing ₹163 crore, an R&B guest house worth ₹5 crore, Panchayat Raj roads at ₹78 crore, five high-level bridges costing ₹15 crore, and basic infrastructure for government schools in Madgul Mandal. Additionally, ₹7.75 crore has been allocated for underground drainage in Madgul. 

Following the announcements, the Chief Minister unveiled a life-size statue of Jaipal Reddy at Kotra Circle, located on the Srisailam Highway. 

Ministers Damodar Raj Narasimha, Jupally Krishna Rao, MLA Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, and party leaders Challa Vasmichand Reddy, among others, attended the event. 

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.