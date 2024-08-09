CM Revanth & team pitch Telangana’s initiatives to Apple’s executives, visit its headquarters in California

The Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who are in California as part of their U.S. tour, have visited Apple Park, corporate headquarters of Apple Inc., in Cupertino.

The CM stated on the official handle (@TelanganaCMO) that he along with the team including IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and senior officials highlighted the new Electronics Park, Young India Skills University, AI City and other initiatives to Apple’s senior executives who look after manufacturing, Apple Healthcare and public policy divisions.

On July 31, Mr. Reddy announced in Hyderabad that a future city will be developed in Mucherla where the Skills University, AI hub, world class stadium, health city and other facilities will be created.

“The 175-acre campus was the ideal place to make a strong pitch for Hyderabad and Telangana as a leading investment destination in several sectors. Confident that our highly encouraging and cordial talks today will lead to several positive outcomes for Hyderabad and Telangana,” as per the post on X (formerly Twitter).

