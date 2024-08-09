ADVERTISEMENT

CM Revanth & team pitch Telangana’s initiatives to Apple’s executives, visit its headquarters in California

Updated - August 09, 2024 11:47 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 11:09 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu at Apple Park, the headquarters of Apple Inc., in Cupertino California, as part of their U.S. tour. | Photo Credit:  Handle @TelanganaCMO on X

The Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who are in California as part of their U.S. tour, have visited Apple Park, corporate headquarters of Apple Inc., in Cupertino.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM stated on the official handle (@TelanganaCMO) that he along with the team including IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and senior officials highlighted the new Electronics Park, Young India Skills University, AI City and other initiatives to Apple’s senior executives who look after manufacturing, Apple Healthcare and public policy divisions.

Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met with executives of Apple Inc., at its headquarters in California, as part of their U.S. tour. | Photo Credit: Handle @TelanganaCMO on X

On July 31, Mr. Reddy announced in Hyderabad that a future city will be developed in Mucherla where the Skills University, AI hub, world class stadium, health city and other facilities will be created. 

Anand Mahindra to be chairman of Telangana’s Young India Skill University

“The 175-acre campus was the ideal place to make a strong pitch for Hyderabad and Telangana as a leading investment destination in several sectors. Confident that our highly encouraging and cordial talks today will lead to several positive outcomes for Hyderabad and Telangana,” as per the post on X (formerly Twitter).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US