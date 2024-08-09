GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Revanth & team pitch Telangana’s initiatives to Apple’s executives at its headquarters in California

Updated - August 09, 2024 11:31 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 11:09 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu at Apple Park, the headquarters of Apple Inc., in Cupertino California, as part of their U.S. tour.

Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu at Apple Park, the headquarters of Apple Inc., in Cupertino California, as part of their U.S. tour. | Photo Credit:  Handle @TelanganaCMO on X

The Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who are in California as part of their U.S. tour, have visited Apple Park, corporate headquarters of Apple Inc., in Cupertino.

The CM stated on the official handle (@TelanganaCMO) that he along with the team including IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and senior officials highlighted the new Electronics Park, Young India Skills University, AI City and other initiatives to Apple’s senior executives who look after manufacturing, Apple Healthcare and public policy divisions.

Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met with executives of Apple Inc., at its headquarters in California, as part of their U.S. tour.

Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met with executives of Apple Inc., at its headquarters in California, as part of their U.S. tour. | Photo Credit: Handle @TelanganaCMO on X

On July 31, Mr. Reddy announced in Hyderabad that a future city will be developed in Mucherla where the Skills University, AI hub, world class stadium, health city and other facilities will be created. 

Anand Mahindra to be chairman of Telangana’s Young India Skill University

“The 175-acre campus was the ideal place to make a strong pitch for Hyderabad and Telangana as a leading investment destination in several sectors. Confident that our highly encouraging and cordial talks today will lead to several positive outcomes for Hyderabad and Telangana,” as per the post on X (formerly Twitter).

