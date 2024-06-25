ADVERTISEMENT

CM Revanth seeks release of dues under National Health Mission to Telangana

Published - June 25, 2024 03:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mr. Revanth Reddy called on Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister met with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on June 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has requested the Central Government to release the funds pertaining to the third and fourth quarters of the previous financial year amounting to ₹323.73 crore to the State under the National Health Mission.

The Chief Minister in the national capital called on Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Tuesday. He urged the Union Minister to expeditiously release the NHM grant of ₹231.4 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

He explained Mr. Nadda that the State Government was releasing funds including the grants from the Centre as well as the State’s share under the national health mission since October last year. This was necessitated to ensure that there was no interruption to emergency medical services as also to avoid inconvenience to medical staff working under the mission.

Keeping this in view, the Union Health Ministry should take steps for speedy release of funds pending under the mission, he said.

