GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Revanth Reddy welcomes Naidu’s suggestion for a face to face meeting on bifurcation issues

The meeting was an imperative to resolve pending issues, he said

Published - July 02, 2024 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has welcomed his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu’s proposal to hold discussions on the bilateral issues between the two States.

In a letter addressed to the AP Chief Minister, Mr. Revanth Reddy said he was in complete agreement with Mr. Naidu’s reflections on the face-to-face meeting between the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu States. “It is indeed an imperative to resolve all the pending issues of the bifurcation Act,” he said.

He said an in-person meeting was necessary to help in building a strong foundation for mutual cooperation, exchange of ideas and enabling the two to serve their respective people better. “On behalf of the people of Telangana and my government, I am delighted to invite you for a tete-a-tete at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan in the afternoon hours on Saturday,” he said.

The Chief Minister congratulated Mr. Naidu on the latter’s extraordinary victory in the recently concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. “You have joined a very rare league of politicians in independent India who have taken oath as the Chief Minister for a fourth time.,” he said wishing the A.P. Chief Minister the best during this tenure.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.