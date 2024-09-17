CM Revanth Reddy unfurls national flag on Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has reiterated his Government’s commitment to ensure all round development of Telangana encompassing welfare of all sections including youth, women, farmers and downtrodden sections.

The Government is firm on ensuring welfare of four crore people of the State in governance and implementation of schemes. He announced that the State Government has decided to celebrate September 17, the day when Hyderabad State was annexed into Indian Union, as ‘Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam’ (people’s governance day) in its efforts to ensure accelerated growth of the State.

The Chief Minister was speaking after unfurling the national flag in Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) on the occasion of Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam. He recalled the difference of opinion among people on whether to celebrate September 17 as liberation day or integration day and said the Congress, which assured to celebrate the crucial day in Telangana’s journey officially, had decided to treat it appropriately as people’s governance day.

Calling it a liberation or integration day belittles martyrs who sacrificed their lives: CM

“This was the day in 1948 when the people dethroned Nizam’s rule ushering in democracy. There is no scope for politics here. The Government has accordingly decided to celebrate it as people’s governance day. Calling it a liberation or integration day belittles martyrs who sacrificed their lives”.

Mr. Revanth Reddy asserted that the decision of the Government was in tune with the aspirations of the four crore people of Telangana and anyone opposing it would do so out of political interests, not in public interest. This, he said, was not a decision taken for my selfish interests or the interests of the Congress party and it was taken with the spirit of armed struggle.

He said the geographic appearance of Telangana was like a closed fist which was a symbol for struggle and an indication that all castes and religions stay united here. “Any attempt to rake up controversies over September 17 and against the unity of the people is unpardonable,” he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the State suffered under ‘dictatorial rule’ for the past 10 years and the Congress drew inspiration from September 17 to break the shackles. The Government had initiated steps to revive the Telangana culture and economy which suffered the most during the 10 year rule of the previous government.

“The previous rulers were under the illusion that Telangana was living at their mercy and did not care about welfare of the people,” he said. The Congress Government had therefore taken steps like declaring Jaya Jayahe Telangana as the official song and designation of the State was changed from TS to TG as part of reviving the Telangana culture.

The Chief Minister lamented over the plight of the finances with the previous Government resorting to ₹7 lakh crore borrowings and the present Government repaying principal and interest amounting to ₹6,000 crore a month. In spite of the crisis on the financial side, the Government had fulfilled its six guarantees besides taking steps to put the finances back on track.

Efforts were being made to get relief through restructuring of loans while steps were taken to prevent leakages in revenue sources. At the same time, steps were taken to mount pressure on the Central Government to give Telangana its due share in Central devolutions. He recalled his visits to the national capital and submission of representations to Prime Minister and other Ministers on the State’s needs.

“I am not a farm house Chief Minister to sit back at home. I am a working Chief Minister and my visits to New Delhi are not for selfish interests or personal works. New Delhi is not in Pakistan or Bangladesh. It is our national capital and my Government is trying to mount pressure on the Centre to release funds in tune with the federal spirit,” he said.

He recalled how he made a strong pitch for enhancement of devolution to States from 41% to 50% with the XVI Finance Commission. In addition, the State was strategically being projected as future State in the global arena to attract investments. A two pronged strategy had been adopted in respect of youth with stringent action against drugs and encouragement of their talent through skill and sports universities. Simultaneously, steps had been initiated to restore ecological balance and hence, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was constituted. Some vested interests involved in land mafia were trying to create obstacles for the function of the authority, he said asserting that there were no politics behind setting up of HYDRAA.