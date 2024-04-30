CM Revanth Reddy should apologise for quota removal charge, demands Kishan Reddy

April 30, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has demanded Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to apologise and take back his accusation about the saffron party wanting to abolish reservations for the weaker sections, stating that he would not hesitate to drag the latter to court on the issue.

“It is unforgivable for a person occupying the Chief Minister rank to stoop to such levels without proof. No force on earth can remove quota benefitting the marginalised sections. The RSS chief has already clarified on the reservations issue and our party is reiterating its faith in the reservation till its last breath,” he asserted while talking to the media at the party office on Monday.

The BJP chief charged the Chief Minister of “spreading social disharmony” in society and “threatening national security” with his provocative comments on quota removal and claimed that the latter had already lost public confidence for his alleged failure to implement the six guarantees within 100 days of coming to power in the Assembly elections.

The Congress has been resorting to morphed videos, audio and tweets to mislead the people but their attempts have failed as people do not trust the party, he said, adding: “It is a crime to morph the video of Home Minister Amit Shah. That was posted from the social media page of the party, indicating its level of bankruptcy.”

The Minister also flayed former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his outburst against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his election campaign and said both the former and current CMs along with their parties have been spreading falsehood to stop the saffron party’s victory march.

“Both parties are like frogs in the well and making all kinds of allegations, including Hyderabad being turned into a Union Territory, snatching away Krishna river water and so on, even while indulging in fake fighting drama in the polls,” said Mr. Kishan Reddy.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is also daydreaming of a coalition government in Delhi where he will play a key role as the BJP is well on its course to the 400-seat target in the Lok Sabha elections as the development of Mr. Modi in the last 10 years is “clearly visible”, he maintained.

Earlier, BRS Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha, ex-minister Peddireddi and other leaders joined the BJP where they were welcomed with a party shawl. Mr. Netha had joined the Congress a couple of months ago.

