CM Revanth Reddy says Constitution enabled Telangana formation and hails Dr. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

The Chief Minister remembered the services rendered by Dr. Ambedkar for laying a strong foundation for the development of the country

April 14, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - Hyderabad

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy pays tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on April 14 in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy pays tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on April 14 in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tributes with floral offerings at the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the Tank Bund on his 133rd birth anniversary on Sunday.

Mr. Reddy was accompanied by Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav and party leaders such as Rohin Reddy and Vijaya Reddy. Interestingly, he chose the Ambedkar statue on the Tank Bund road instead of the 125-foot one just a few hundred metres away.

The 125-foot statue was inaugurated by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao during his regime and party sources said that Mr. Reddy opted for the Ambedkar statue on the Tank Bund road to avoid references to the previous BRS regime. The Tank Bund statue was the most popular one till the huge statue was erected near the Secretariat.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy hailed Dr. Ambedkar as a great personality who made efforts to the empowerment of the weaker sections and women. Dr. Ambedkar envisioned the future of the country, framed the Constitution and became an inspiration to future generations.

The Chief Minister remembered the services rendered by Dr. Ambedkar for laying a strong foundation for the development of the country. “Ambedkar fought for the rights of the people and became a beacon of hope to the world.”

Mr. Reddy recalled that the Constitution framed by Dr. Ambedkar also created the State of Telangana. Taking inspiration from Dr. Ambedkar, the State government is implementing schemes for the development of SCs, STs and backward communities and striving to make Telangana a role model for the country in the upliftment of Dalits.

