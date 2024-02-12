CM Revanth Reddy, others question absence of KCR from Krishna waters debate

February 12, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy led members of the treasury benches and parties other than Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in insisting on the presence of Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the House when an important issue such as Krishna water was being discussed.

On BRS’ defence to the allegations made by Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and others during the discussion on resolution against handing over the Krishna projects in the Assembly on Monday, Mr.Revanth Reddy remarked that “KCR is hiding in his farmhouse when an issue pertaining to the State’s interests is being discussed in the Assembly and by keeping himself absent from the House, he is also insulting Telangana people”.

The Chief Minister said that Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao should have come out and supported the resolution, and faulted every move of the previous government in the matter of Krishna waters, stating that at least 68.5% water share should have been sought out of 811 tmc ft of en bloc allocation to combined Andhra Pradesh on the basis of catchment area. By not asking for such a share and agreeing to 299 tmcft repeatedly had harmed Telangana interests badly.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, members Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, BJP member A. Maheshwar Reddy and CPI member K. Sambasiva Rao echoed a similar view. They sought to know how Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao planned to go to the party’s Nalgonda public meeting on Tuesday but stay away from the Assembly.

