CM Revanth Reddy must intervene to end private colleges strike: Krishnaiah

National BC Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) demanded immediate intervention of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for clearing the pending fee reimbursement dues to private colleges in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana Private Degree and PG Colleges Managements Association (TPDMA), already gave a bandh call is in the second day of its indefinite strike, and more than 1,500 private degree colleges remain locked.

According to Mr. Krishnaiah, Mr. Reddy’s intervention was an urgent reminder because semester examinations were to begin soon, and students would be at a loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Contractors’ bills are being cleared, but not students’ reimbursement dues. Students are suffering as college management do not give certificates even after completion of courses, and as a result they are not able to join higher courses or take up jobs. Pending dues must be cleared on priority now,” he said.

Mr. Krishnaiah recalled the bandh observed by TPDMA in October immediately after Dasara, but the assurances made three days later had remained unfulfilled. “Now, for lack of salaries to employees, inability to pay rents, and daily maintenance becoming a burden, building owners are soon going to vacate the premises. College cannot run unless the government immediately pays the fee arrears,” Mr. Krishnaiah said.

Meanwhile, TPDMA leaders said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), heard out their concerns and assured remedies soon. It was also learnt that Chief Minister Mr. Reddy had accepted to meet the association leaders on Saturday to resolve the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.