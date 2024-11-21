 />
CM Revanth Reddy must intervene to end private colleges strike: Krishnaiah

The president of the National BC Welfare Association demands Chief Minister’s intervention to clear pending fee reimbursement dues to private colleges in Telangana

Published - November 21, 2024 05:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former Rajya Sabha member and National BC Welfare Association chief, R. Krishnaiah, along with Telangana Private Degree and PG College Association, addressed a media conference in Hyderabad on October 15, 2024, demanding the release of pending fee reversal dues.

Former Rajya Sabha member and National BC Welfare Association chief, R. Krishnaiah, along with Telangana Private Degree and PG College Association, addressed a media conference in Hyderabad on October 15, 2024, demanding the release of pending fee reversal dues. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

National BC Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) demanded immediate intervention of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for clearing the pending fee reimbursement dues to private colleges in the State.

The Telangana Private Degree and PG Colleges Managements Association (TPDMA), already gave a bandh call is in the second day of its indefinite strike, and more than 1,500 private degree colleges remain locked.

According to Mr. Krishnaiah, Mr. Reddy’s intervention was an urgent reminder because semester examinations were to begin soon, and students would be at a loss.

“Contractors’ bills are being cleared, but not students’ reimbursement dues. Students are suffering as college management do not give certificates even after completion of courses, and as a result they are not able to join higher courses or take up jobs. Pending dues must be cleared on priority now,” he said.

Mr. Krishnaiah recalled the bandh observed by TPDMA in October immediately after Dasara, but the assurances made three days later had remained unfulfilled. “Now, for lack of salaries to employees, inability to pay rents, and daily maintenance becoming a burden, building owners are soon going to vacate the premises. College cannot run unless the government immediately pays the fee arrears,” Mr. Krishnaiah said.

Meanwhile, TPDMA leaders said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), heard out their concerns and assured remedies soon. It was also learnt that Chief Minister Mr. Reddy had accepted to meet the association leaders on Saturday to resolve the issue.

