CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates Kaloji Kalakshetram in Telangana’s cultural capital Hanamkonda

Published - November 20, 2024 05:29 am IST - WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA

The cultural centre is poised to become an iconic landmark in Warangal famous for its rich architectural heritage

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated Kaloji Kalakshetram in Hanamkonda on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others are also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Adding another jewel to the cultural crown of the historic tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Kazipet, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) inaugurated the much-awaited Kaloji Kalakshetram, a multi-purpose cultural centre, in memory of legendary poet Kaloji Narayana Rao, popularly known as Praja Kavi Kaloji (people’s poet) in Hanamkonda.

The cultural centre has been constructed as a fitting tribute to the people’s poet and a political activist, who inspired the separate Telangana movement in the 1960s through his thought-provoking poems. Built on a sprawling 4.2 acres in the heart of Hanamkonda, the multi-purpose cultural centre has an 1127-seating capacity auditorium, an art gallery and other facilities.

The cultural centre is poised to become an iconic landmark in Warangal — once the capital of the Kakatiya kingdom — famous for its rich architectural heritage.

At the Arts College grounds, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated a Narcotic Police Station and laid the foundation stones for various development works, including 22 Indira Mahila Shakti buildings and Transgender clinics.

As a prelude to the Chief Minister’s visit, a slew of development works were sanctioned by the State government on Sunday (November 17, 2024). These include administrative sanction for ₹205 crore for acquiring 253 acres of land for expansion of Mamnoor airport and approval for ₹4170 crore underground drainage system in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, official sources said.

The Chief Minister participated in Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu as part of the ongoing 26-days celebrations of the Congress government’s first anniversary from November 14 to December 9, 2024.

