CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates Kaloji Kalakshetram in Telangana’s cultural capital Hanamkonda

The cultural centre is poised to become an iconic landmark in Warangal famous for its rich architectural heritage

Published - November 20, 2024 05:29 am IST - WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated Kaloji Kalakshetram in Hanamkonda on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others are also seen.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated Kaloji Kalakshetram in Hanamkonda on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others are also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Adding another jewel to the cultural crown of the historic tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Kazipet, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) inaugurated the much-awaited Kaloji Kalakshetram, a multi-purpose cultural centre, in memory of legendary poet Kaloji Narayana Rao, popularly known as Praja Kavi Kaloji (people’s poet) in Hanamkonda.

The cultural centre has been constructed as a fitting tribute to the people’s poet and a political activist, who inspired the separate Telangana movement in the 1960s through his thought-provoking poems. Built on a sprawling 4.2 acres in the heart of Hanamkonda, the multi-purpose cultural centre has an 1127-seating capacity auditorium, an art gallery and other facilities.

The cultural centre is poised to become an iconic landmark in Warangal — once the capital of the Kakatiya kingdom — famous for its rich architectural heritage.

At the Arts College grounds, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated a Narcotic Police Station and laid the foundation stones for various development works, including 22 Indira Mahila Shakti buildings and Transgender clinics.

As a prelude to the Chief Minister’s visit, a slew of development works were sanctioned by the State government on Sunday (November 17, 2024). These include administrative sanction for ₹205 crore for acquiring 253 acres of land for expansion of Mamnoor airport and approval for ₹4170 crore underground drainage system in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, official sources said.

The Chief Minister participated in Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu as part of the ongoing 26-days celebrations of the Congress government’s first anniversary from November 14 to December 9, 2024.

