GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Revanth Reddy gives a new motto to Telangana: Future State in CEOs meet in California

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy shared his views addressing the CEOs of Tech Unicorns at an AI business Round Table meeting hosted by the Indian Consulate General at Palo Alto, California on August.

Updated - August 09, 2024 08:40 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 08:39 am IST - Hyderabad

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu were welcomed at the gathering of IT Serve Alliance, the largest association of IT Services organizations based in the USA, in Dallas, Texas.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu were welcomed at the gathering of IT Serve Alliance, the largest association of IT Services organizations based in the USA, in Dallas, Texas. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that Telangana deserved the sobriquet of The Future State with the Government’s massive reimagining of the Hyderabad city with game-changing projects like AI City and Net Zero City

The Chief Minister shared his views addressing the CEOs of Tech Unicorns at an AI business Round Table meeting hosted by the Indian Consulate General at Palo Alto, California on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Mr. Reddy said just like the American States have a motto each for creating an image he too wants to create a new motto for Telangana. Though Indian states don’t have that culture of mottos he wants to start the new trend, he said and shared that Telangana from onwards will be called The Future State.

He recalled the New York State motto “Out of many, one”, . Texas a “Lone Star State” and California’s motto is “Eureka” and said Telangana was special given its huge talent pool and resources. “Now I invite you to Telangana. I invite you to the future. Together, let us make the future,” he declared to a thundering ovation.

Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu presented the key highlights of Telangana’s policies and the inherent strengths that make it attractive to global and tech investors. Most of the leading CEOs and founders of Artificial Intelligence unicorns expressed the desire to visit Hyderabad and explore options for investing and building capacities there in the near future.

Addresses IT services Group in Dallas

Earlier in Dallas, addressing a gathering of IT Serve Alliance, the largest association of IT Services organizations based in the USA, Mr. Revanth Reddy and Mr. Sridhar Babu made a strong pitch to the members to actively consider investments in Hyderabad and Telangana, and partner in the projects and engagements being created for the diaspora.

The alliance, oft dubbed as the “voice of all prestigious IT companies functioning with similar interests across United States”, welcomed the Chief Minister for their annual flagship event in Las Vegas later this year, a platform on which several world leaders, including former US presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former secretary Hillary Clinton and, icons like Steve Forbes have held stage.

Speaking at the gathering, Mr. Reddy said “We have built Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad over the years. Now, let us all join in making a world-class fourth city, the Future City. When you invest in Hyderabad now, you are clearly investing into the future.”

Minister Sridhar Babu explained how the Future City, the extension of Metro, and the River Musi rejuvenation project were all parts of a larger strategy to reimagine Hyderabad in the coming decade. “It will be a hub for future tech like AI, and with Net Zero impact design, it will be an urban construct of truly global standards and processes.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.