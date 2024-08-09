CM Revanth Reddy gives a new motto to Telangana: Future State in CEOs meet in California

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that Telangana deserved the sobriquet of The Future State with the Government’s massive reimagining of the Hyderabad city with game-changing projects like AI City and Net Zero City

The Chief Minister shared his views addressing the CEOs of Tech Unicorns at an AI business Round Table meeting hosted by the Indian Consulate General at Palo Alto, California on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Mr. Reddy said just like the American States have a motto each for creating an image he too wants to create a new motto for Telangana. Though Indian states don’t have that culture of mottos he wants to start the new trend, he said and shared that Telangana from onwards will be called The Future State.

He recalled the New York State motto “Out of many, one”, . Texas a “Lone Star State” and California’s motto is “Eureka” and said Telangana was special given its huge talent pool and resources. “Now I invite you to Telangana. I invite you to the future. Together, let us make the future,” he declared to a thundering ovation.

Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu presented the key highlights of Telangana’s policies and the inherent strengths that make it attractive to global and tech investors. Most of the leading CEOs and founders of Artificial Intelligence unicorns expressed the desire to visit Hyderabad and explore options for investing and building capacities there in the near future.

Addresses IT services Group in Dallas

Earlier in Dallas, addressing a gathering of IT Serve Alliance, the largest association of IT Services organizations based in the USA, Mr. Revanth Reddy and Mr. Sridhar Babu made a strong pitch to the members to actively consider investments in Hyderabad and Telangana, and partner in the projects and engagements being created for the diaspora.

The alliance, oft dubbed as the “voice of all prestigious IT companies functioning with similar interests across United States”, welcomed the Chief Minister for their annual flagship event in Las Vegas later this year, a platform on which several world leaders, including former US presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former secretary Hillary Clinton and, icons like Steve Forbes have held stage.

Speaking at the gathering, Mr. Reddy said “We have built Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad over the years. Now, let us all join in making a world-class fourth city, the Future City. When you invest in Hyderabad now, you are clearly investing into the future.”

Minister Sridhar Babu explained how the Future City, the extension of Metro, and the River Musi rejuvenation project were all parts of a larger strategy to reimagine Hyderabad in the coming decade. “It will be a hub for future tech like AI, and with Net Zero impact design, it will be an urban construct of truly global standards and processes.”