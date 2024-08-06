CM Revanth Reddy floors top CEOs and business honchos on business readiness of Telangana  

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has caught top CEOs and business honchos by surprise when he made a presentation on the business readiness of Telangana to fit in as the missing jigsaw puzzle piece in the America Inc.’s search for a China plus one strategy.

After a brief presentation on the future plans for the development of industrial clusters in Telangana and Hyderabad, the Chief Minister is said to have brought the house down when he said: “I am here to speak from my heart and to share my State’s dreams and my people’s aspirations. Since this is my first visit to the USA as Chief Minister of Telangana, I hope to take back home as many dollars from all of you as possible.”

The Chief Minister was speaking at an official round table hosted by the Consulate General of India, New York over a working luncheon late on Monday (US time). Over 20 chairpersons, CEOs representing well-known companies from varied sectors, including pharma, IT, technology, EV, GCC, biotech and shipping sectors, among others, attended the luncheon.

The Chief Minister showcased the strengths of Hyderabad and Telangana as a top investment destination saying that the State was now a powerhouse in software, life sciences and pharma with a strong base in aerospace, defence, electronics and other sectors. “We helped the world overcome Covid-19 by making millions of vaccines for people in many countries,” he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy explained that the State had great infrastructure and wonderful talent and was offering the best policy support on behalf of the government for investors. “Hyderabad, an over 425 years old city built by the Nizams, is interestingly almost the same age as the United State of America.”

Speaking about the ambitious projects which offer sui generis opportunities for investment into the future and promise exponential growth, the Chief Minister explained that the government was building a fourth city, a future city which would be India’s answer to future as it would be the first Net Zero Carbon city of the country.

It would become a hub for artificial intelligence, medical tourism, sports, software and pharma. The government at the same time was coming up with a new industrial policy to match its ambitions. The policy envisaged to make starting of new business and expansion of existing businesses easier. “Telangana means business and I mean it,” he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy recalled how the global business leaders understood the power of dreams and the passion to build great things. Telangana at present had both passion and vision. “Please come and visit my city, my State, and let us discuss great opportunities. Together, we can make a great future,” he added.

IT minister D. Sridhar Babu made an elaborate pitch on the current strengths of Hyderabad for a variety of industry sectors and detailed the policies that would enable the Chief Minister’s vision to make Telangana a viable alternative to China for manufacturing and developing Hyderabad into one of the top 10 cities in the world.

Industry leaders spoke of their experiences of investing worldwide, and doing business in India and their expectations from Telangana and Hyderabad. They explained the current plans for investments in the coming days. Several major announcements were expected in the near future after the successful round table.